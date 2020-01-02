sheffield-united-2019/20-fixtures:-next-match,-tv-schedule,-kits,-transfer-news,-stadium

Sheffield United are exceeding all expectations in the Premier League with their eyes set on a stunning top-six finish as opposed to mere survival.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Sheffield United’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Contents
Sheffield United fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
January
10: Sheffield United v West Ham (8: 00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
18: Arsenal v Sheffield United (3: 00pm)
21: Sheffield United v Man City (7: 30pm) BT Sport
February
1: Crystal Palace v Sheffield United (3: 00pm)
9: Sheffield United v Bournemouth (2: 00pm) BT Sport
WINTER BREAK
22: Sheffield United v Brighton (3: 00pm)
29: Aston Villa v Sheffield United (3: 00pm)
March
7: Sheffield United v Norwich (3: 00pm)
14: Newcastle v Sheffield United (3: 00pm)
21: Man Utd v Sheffield United (3: 00pm)
April
4: Sheffield United v Tottenham (3: 00pm)
11: Burnley v Sheffield United (3: 00pm)
18: Sheffield United v Wolves (3: 00pm)
25: Sheffield United v Chelsea (3: 00pm)
May
2: Leicester v Sheffield United (3: 00pm)
9: Sheffield United v Everton (3: 00pm)
17: Southampton v Sheffield United (3: 00pm)
Sheffield United kit 2019/20
United will be one of two Premier League teams to don red and white stripes in the top flight this season.
They revealed their new home shirt on July 1 and the away kit soon followed – but we are yet to see if they will release a third kit.
Check out the Sheffield United kits here!
Captain ???? pic.twitter.com/xpxHVBI6bu
— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) July 1, 2019
Sheffield United transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Luke Freeman (QPR) – Undisclosed
Phil Jagielka (Everton) – Free
Callum Robinson (Preston) – Undisclosed
Ravel Morrison (Ostersunds FK) – Free
Dean Henderson (Man Utd) – Loan
Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) – Undisclosed
Lys Mousset (Bournemouth) – £10m
Oliver McBurnie (Swansea) – £17m
OUT
Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale) – Loan
Jake Eastwood (Scunthorpe) – Loan
Conor Washington – Released
Nathan Thomas (Carlisle) – Loan
Paul Coutts (Fleetwood) – Free
Martin Cranie (Luton) – Free
How to watch Sheffield United games on TV and live streaming
Sheffield United stadium guide
Name: Bramall Lane
Capacity: 32,701
Location: Sheffield
Year opened: 1862
Pitch dimensions: 112 x 72 yards
Sheffield United 2019/20 season preview
How will Sheffield United fare in 2019/20?
Check out our Sheffield United season preview