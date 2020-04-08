shefali-shah-isn’t-covid-19-positive;-delhi-crime-actress-says-her-facebook-account-was-hacked

|

Published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 10: 25 [IST]

Actress Shefali Shah recently revealed that she’s not tested COVID-19 positive following a post on her behalf Facebook account got viral on social media marketing. Apparently, a FB post stated that Shefali Shah has tested positive for Coronavirus and since that time, the actress has been obtaining a large amount of messages from her fans and friends. Rubbishing the reports, the Delhi Crime actress shared an extended Instagram note where she revealed that her Facebook account has been hacked. Shefali Shah shared an image of herself from the balcony where she actually is enjoying a lovely horizon. Shefali Shah wrote, “My FB account was hacked yesterday evening and I woke up to flurry of messages of concern of care of individuals trying and saying wonderful what to me and saying that when I have to talk I will call. Some individuals even shared their telephone numbers. They are people I’ve met, never met or met briefly probably, or sometime somewhere occasionally. of these and them all showed care and concern just.” Shefali further wrote, “Many of them actually also said this won’t appear to be you it isn’t a confident voice also it just doesn’t appear to be you and we have been hoping your account (bad) but instead hacked than you ever saying something similar to this. Because you’re valuable and precious.” The Dil Dhadakne Do actress was overwhelmed with fans’ love on her behalf. Reacting to all or any the love, Shefali Shah said, “It had been so heart warming to see these messages from strangers from acquaintances from friends also it was lovely to learn that people get in touch with you if they sense you will need them or simply since they care. I don’t believe they achieved it because I’m an actor they just achieved it because they value a fellow individual.” “I would like to say that I’m absolutely fine. And coping with this entire situation along with everybody else is coping with it. dealing. I’m fine and I’d never think about something so drastically negative. Most of us in the home are fine and safe we have been not corona positive as was among the items that was written in my own post. (By god knows who.) Many thanks all. Many thanks so much for trying and being this means too much to me there,” Shefali concluded. Also Read : Bollywood WILL NOT Know What RELATED TO Female Actors FOLLOWING A Certain Age! On a related note, celebrities like Kanika Kapoor, Zoa Morani with her sister Shaza Morani and Purab Kohli and his family have tested COVID-19 positive. Amongst all, Kanika Kapoor is currently fully recovered after 14 days of treatment in a Lucknow Hospital.