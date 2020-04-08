shefali-shah-isn’t-covid-19-positive;-delhi-crime-actress-says-her-facebook-account-was-hacked

|

Published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 10: 25 [IST]

Actress Shefali Shah recently revealed that she’s not tested COVID-19 positive following a post on her behalf Facebook account got viral on social media marketing. Apparently, a FB post stated that Shefali Shah has tested positive for Coronavirus and since that time, the actress has been obtaining a complete large amount of messages from her fans and friends. Rubbishing the reports, the Delhi Crime actress shared an extended Instagram note where she revealed that her Facebook account has been hacked. Shefali Shah shared an image of herself from the balcony where she actually is enjoying a lovely horizon. Shefali Shah wrote, “My FB account was hacked yesterday evening and I woke up to flurry of messages of concern of care of individuals trying and saying wonderful what to me and saying that when I have to talk I will call. Some individuals shared their telephone numbers even. They are people I’ve met, never met or met briefly probably, or sometime somewhere occasionally. of these and them all showed care and concern just.” Shefali further wrote, “Many of them actually also said this won’t appear to be you it isn’t a confident voice also it just doesn’t appear to be you and we have been hoping your account (bad) but instead hacked than you ever saying something similar to this. Because you’re valuable and precious.” The Dil Dhadakne Do actress was overwhelmed with fans’ love on her behalf. Reacting to all or any the love, Shefali Shah said, “It had been so heart warming to see these messages from strangers from acquaintances from friends also it was lovely to learn that people get in touch with you if they sense you will need them or simply since they care. I don’t believe they achieved it because I’m an actor they just achieved it because they value a fellow human being.” “I wish to say that I’m absolutely fine. And dealing with this entire situation in addition to everyone else is dealing with it. dealing. I’m fine and I would never think of something so drastically negative. All of us at home are fine and safe we are not corona positive as was one of the things that was written in my post. (By god knows who.) Thank you all. Many thanks so much for trying and being there this means too much to me,” Shefali concluded. Also Read : Bollywood Does Not Know What RELATED TO Female Actors After A Certain Age! On a related note, celebrities like Kanika Kapoor, Zoa Morani with her sister Shaza Morani and Purab Kohli and his family have tested COVID-19 positive. Amongst all, Kanika Kapoor is now fully recovered after 14 days of treatment in a Lucknow Hospital.