🔥Shazam! Director Reveals Fun Actor Cameo And Where To Look For It🔥

The DC extended universe has had a fascinating tenure in theaters, full of both peaks and valleys. Following the disappointing performance of Justice League, Warner Bros. shifted away from crossover heavy blockbusters to director-driven movies. Aquaman and Shazam! helped the DCEU recover, the latter movie being directed by Annabelle: Creation’sDavid F. Sandberg. And he just revealed a surprise cameo in Shazam! that nobody clocked until now.

Big blockbusters have a lot of moving pieces, and often require tons of background actors to fill out the world that’s being created. Directors have been known to put their friends in cameos of this nature, especially in comic book projects or Star Wars. And it turns out that Shazam! actually featured a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance from actor Seth Green. As David F. Sandberg recently revealed,

Mind blown. It looks like Seth Green briefly appeared in Shazam! But rather than revealing this and having the audience seek him out on a re-watch, David F. Sandberg revealed exactly where you can find the Robot Chicken creator.

As David Sandberg revealed via Twitter, Seth Green is one of the background actors that are present after Billy’s second visit to a strip club. The scene in question happens in the third act of Shazam!, after the title character has revealed his identity to his foster family. In order to escape Sivana’s clutches, Billy must teleport his family to another location with his new powers. And when Freddy tells him to “think of anywhere”, which results in the group of kids instantly appearing in the strip club that Shazam previously entered during his training montage.

After the kids walk out (and Freddy is physically kicked out), the group of foster siblings regroup in the streets. That’s when Seth Green has his small role, where he walks alongside two other extras in the background of a shot. He wasn’t given any real screen time, which makes the revelation of Green’s part in Shazam! all the more surprising.

Little moments like this show how much fun David F. Sandberg has working on Shazam! Following the movie’s release a year ago, the director has consistently shared tidbits and information about the process on social media. And it looks like he’s still got a few tricks up his sleeve, as it turns out that Seth Green has had a role in the blockbuster all along.

It should be interesting to see what comes next or the Shazam! franchise, and if there are any more exciting cameos. David F. Sandberg packed plenty of surprises during his first DC blockbuster, including a Superman cameo and the introduction of the entire Shazam family in their superhero forms. If Black Adam ends up starting production on time, then perhaps we’ll finally get to see Shazam fight his arch nemesis from the comics. Only time will tell.

