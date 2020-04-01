shazam-2-director-gives-status-update,-expects-filming-to-get-delayed

Shazam 2 is currently in the works and director David F. Sandberg has provided a little update on the status of the superhero sequel. For the moment, virtually every Hollywood production is on hold until the world can safely return to normal. With that, this movie is in something of a holding pattern. However, depending on how things shake out, the sequel could still shoot this year.

David F. Sandberg, who directed last year’s Shazam, is returning to helm the follow-up. As one of the best-reviewed offerings from Warner Bros. and DC Films during the DCEU era, Shazam 2 seemed like a no-brainer. During a recent interview, Sandberg revealed that he is currently working on the script and, before the situation we’re currently experiencing began to unfold, the plan was to shoot this year. Here’s what Sandberg had to say about it.

“Well, we’ll see how long this goes, because I mean, we were going to start shooting this year. But, I mean, who knows how long this will go on? I mean, it feels like every movie gets delayed now, so we’ll see what happens with Shazam!. But so far, I’ve been working on the script. We can still do that, so that’s being done and then, yeah, we’ll just see in a couple of months how it looks, you know?”

When last we heard, Shazam was aiming to begin filming in mid-summer. That now seems highly unlikely, but sometime in later 2020 isn’t totally out of the picture. Even if filming is pushed back by several months there is no reason Shazam 2 couldn’t still arrive as planned in spring 2022. While little is known about the sequel at this time, Zachary Levi will be back as the superhero at its center, with Asher Angel once again playing the young Billy Batson.

There is no word yet on who the villain will be. Though, Mister Mind was teased in a post-credits scene at the end of the first movie. What we know for sure is that Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam won’t be squaring off with Shazam just yet. The plan, originally, was to have Johnson’s Black Adam as the main villain in the first movie, but Warner Bros. then decided to give the character a solo movie first, which was also supposed to shoot this summer. Assuming Black Adam and Shazam 2 are both successful, then a crossover would likely be on the table.

Shazam earned $365 million at the global box office, which isn’t massive when it comes to superhero movies, but considering its $100 million budget and critical reception, it was enough to be considered a hit. Other DC projects currently coming down the pipeline include Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman, The Suicide Squad and The Flash Assuming nothing changes, Shazam 2 is set to arrive in theaters on April 1, 2022. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Comicbook.com.

Topics: Shazam 2, Shazam