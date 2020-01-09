shayne-ward-hugged-by-man-in-shopping-centre-over-powerful-coronation-street-exit

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Shayne Ward still gets thanked by men in the street for his powerful Coronation Street exit.

On the soap Shayne played Aidan Connor, who took his own life last year as part of a vitally important storyline about male suicide.

The plot saw the 34-year-old collect the best storyline award at the British Soap Awards last year.

The actor told Lorraine Kelly that even two years on men approach him to tell him how much Aidan’s story resonated with them.

One man even hugged him while he was out shopping.

He said: ‘We had to tackle such a scary taboo, that us guys don’t talk and we’re still not talking. I still get inundated with incredible messages of bravery from men saying thank you. Not just to myself but the whole team as a collective.

‘I still get men beeping their horns, giving the thumbs up still. I gave a hug to a guy in a shopping centre recently. I was paying for something then he said his mum was a fan and then put out his hand and I knew what he was doing.

‘And he said, “I just want to say thank you because I was in that place last year”. And he’s in an amazing place now.’

He still looks back fondly on his time on the show and sees Coronation Street as being ‘like an ex’.

Shayne joked: ‘I was over in Manchester in MediaCity and I was looking at Corrie like an ex, and I was like, “Hello, once in love. Still in love.”‘

Lorraine airs weekdays from 9am on ITV.

