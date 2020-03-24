Shawn Stüssy lends His Wavy Graphics to Dior’s Pre-Fall Men’s Campaign

Dior has unveiled the new campaign for its pre-fall men’s collection, which was first previewed during the runway show in Miami earlier this year.

The campaign, shot by Steven Meisel, frames the ’60s Miami-inspired collection within Shawn Stüssy’s wavy lettering and floral graphics, which was also used as a psychedelic print on shirts, sweaters and bob hats from the collection. The collaboration was Stüssy’s debut as an artist and marked his return to the fashion world after being mostly absent since departing his eponymous brand in 1996.

Speaking to Highsnobiety backstage, artistic director of Dior Kim Jones told us, “He has the confidence of line [work] that every artist we work with has. Doing our first show in America – to me, Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, and Shawn Stussy, are the most important American designers, along with James [Jebbia] at Supreme.”

The campaign also features the new Air Jordan 1 High OG x Dior sneaker or “Diordan,” which was expected to go on sale next month but has now been postponed due to Covid-19.

