🔥Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's strange walk is now a viral video meme on Twitter🔥

It’s hard to have any concept of time now that most of us are social distancing at home, but Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello seem to be eking out their one piece of exercise a day by walking in slow motion.

The pair were seen holding hands and dressed in activewear for a stroll, though the activity remained nowhere to be seen as they shuffled along at a snail’s pace in Miami.

Mendes is said to be socially distancing with his girlfriend Cabello and her family in Miami, where they’ve been seen on other walks getting some fresh air.

However, none of their walks have been as odd as this one and it didn’t take long for a clip of it to become a meme once it hit Twitter.

Others said the slow pace was giving them “anxiety.”

One user wrote, “I want to go outside so bad just so I can tell Shawn and Camila to ‘MOVE IT I’M WALKIN’ HEEEEYYYYA.’”

Another user wrote, “as a new yorker this speed is giving me so much anxiety.”

With some comparing the couple to “zombies”, The Walking Dead jokes abounded.

The Harry Potter fans were also out in full force, with one captioning the video, “harry and ron [sic] returning to the castle after spending the night in the forbidden forest attacked by spiders.”

Things oddly took a turn for the biblical.

Others also made topical jokes about the current self-isolation period. One user captioned the post, “me and my depression going on the one walk I’m allowed per day.”

Another wrote, “Me walking from the couch to the fridge to buy time.”

And then one wrote, “Me trying to make it through the month of March.”

The singers began dating last year and have collaborated on hit record ‘Senorita.’

This isn’t the first time that the pair have puzzled the internet with a video, as they posted possibly even more awkward footage of themselves kissing on camera after being criticised for “kissing like fish.”

They have performed their song at awards shows including the VMAs and were close friends before they started dating.