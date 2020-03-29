Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello In Self-Isolation At Her Parents’ Miami Home – They Are ‘Making The Most’ Of It, Source Says!

It sounds like Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are actually ‘making the most’ out of their time in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Apparently, the musician couple has been watching films together, singing, and more while stuck inside her parents’ house in Miami.

One source close to the pair shared some details, including that: ‘Camila and Shawn are in Miami and staying with her family right now.’

They went on to say that ‘Her family loves him and are always happy to have him around. There is no telling how long this will last but they are making the most of this time out from both of their hectic schedules and are happy to be together 24/7. They are totally in love and the more time they spend together, the better it gets. This is the kind of thing that can test a lot of couples but for them, it’s only making them stronger.’

Well, judging by the PDA they pack when they go out on short walks to get some air, it’s safe to say that the insider’s words are right.

Just this week, they were photographed by the paparazzi kissing on the streets of Southern Florida City.

A second source also told the same site that the two singers ‘have always enjoyed each other’s company and are never afraid to show off PDA here, there and everywhere. And now that Camila had to postpone her tour her saving grace is that she has Shawn by her side to get her through it all. They are really enjoying their time together and mostly singing to each other and watching TV and movies but it has been really fun. Their connection is as strong as ever.’

It really looks like Camila and Shawn’s romance is very strong and only getting stronger during self-isolation.

The two are even teaching each other things since they have so much more free time and that is just beautiful!

More precisely, Camila is learning from her boyfriend how to play the guitar while she’s been teaching Shawn Spanish!



Post Views:

0





