shaw-reveals-brother’s-roos-poaching-attempt

Veteran GWS Giants defender Heath Shaw has revealed that his brother Rhyce tried to convince him to join North Melbourne after the Giants’ Grand Final loss last year.

Following the humbling at the hands of Richmond on the final day of the season, speculation was rife about Shaw’s playing future, before he decided to return to GWS.

Rhyce Shaw, who is the coach of the Kangaroos, was recently answering questions from North fans about the chances of signing his brother, when he hilariously smacked down the proposal.

“Chances of signing Heath to North, on a scale of zero to 100, there is zero of him coming here. He is washed. He is done,” he said.

The Shaw brothers eventually both ended up in Sydney playing for the Giants and the Swans (Getty)

The two-time All-Australian’s response to his brother’s hilarious jab was to reveal an off-season conversation between the pair.

“That wasn’t the conversation we were having in the off-season,” Shaw told the AFL Sunday Footy Show.

“He was very keen, if I wasn’t playing on at the Giants, that there was a spot on the list for me to come as a pseudo coach and player.

“That’s alright, I’ll take that on the chin and see how we go.”

The two Shaw brothers played together at Collingwood for four seasons between 2004 and 2008, before Rhyce was traded to the Sydney Swans.