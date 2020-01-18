shaun-murphy-will-not-take-‘gritty’-ali-carter-lightly-in-masters-semi-final

Shaun Murphy knows he will have a fight on his hands against ‘gritty and determined’ Ali Carter in the first Masters semi-final on Saturday afternoon.

Both men can be considered surprise semi-finalists after Murphy upset defending champion Judd Trump in the first round, before beating Joe Perry to make the final four.

Carter only qualified for the event because Ronnie O’Sullivan decided not to play and has used his free hit superbly, downing Mark Selby and John Higgins over the first two rounds.

The Magician is favourite to progress to the final against the Captain, but in a tournament of shocks, Murphy knows full well he shouldn’t be counting his chickens just yet.

‘Ali is someone I know very, very well,’ Murphy said after his quarter-final win, ‘A very gritty, determined player, twice a world finalist and not somebody to be taken lightly.

‘It’s back to the drawing board, back to the practice table, prepare and come again.

‘It’s been a while since I got to the semis of this event. I’ve only won one match here since winning the tournament in 2015.

‘It is an event I love playing in and have been looking forward to all over the Christmas period.

‘It is great to come here having prepared hard and played well out there. It has been a great first two matches and I’m excited for the next one.’

Murphy has indeed only won one match since his 2015 Masters triumph and that was against Carter in the 2018 first round.

The pair have not met since but Carter will not fear the former world champion, as he holds a winning record over him in their meetings across all competitions.

‘Shaun is a great player,’ said the Captain. ‘We grew up together as juniors. It will be a fantastic match to be involved in.

‘The venue feels very different this year, it is a lot more intimate and it is like a new tournament. I’m free rolling so I’m just enjoying it and glad to be here.’

Murphy and Carter take to the table at Alexandra Palace at 1pm on Saturday ahead of the second semi-final between David Gilbert and Stuart Bingham in the evening session at 7pm.

