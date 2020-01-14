shaun-murphy-details-gruelling-practice-routine-that-led-to-judd-trump-at-the-masters

Shaun Murphy stunned the world number one Judd Trump 6-3 in the first round of the Masters and he puts it down to an intense work ethic over the Christmas period.

The world champion knocked in three big centuries, but they were the only frames he won as the Magician took his chances and pounced on mistakes to record a fantastic victory.

The 2015 champion may not have made the eye-catching breaks that Trump managed, but looked in great form and he credits a heavy practice routine in recent weeks to get him sharp.

‘I took a leaf out of his [Trump’s] book,’ Murphy told Eurosport. ‘A few years ago he publicised the fact that he didn’t really have Christmas off, he didn’t take time away from playing snooker, so I did the same.

‘I took Christmas day off and that was it, I was in the club seven or eight hours a day.

‘It’s sharpness, you get out there and you know you’re ready. You look yourself in the mirror and you know you’ve done the work, that’s the difference.

‘When he opened up with three centuries, it could have all been for nothing, but you’re building for the long term and I’m just so thankful,’

Trump opened the game with a break of 128 and had was 3-2 ahead with three centuries to his name, which Murphy insists he was enjoying.

‘It was a century-fest and I was clearing up to steal a couple of frames,’ Murphy told the BBC.

‘It’s the old cliche that it does only win you one frame. I’m sure he’d rather swap for 50 breaks and have won. It’s lovely, but it’s not all about that.

‘When Judd gets in full flow he’s just so good to watch, he plays all the right shots. I enjoyed it, I had the best seat in the house for those three century breaks.

‘I think he was unplayable for the first few frames, but as we turned that corner there were a couple of mistakes here or there and I got away with a couple of things.

‘I’ve upped my hours of practice, I’ve been more consistent and working very, very hard on my game.’

Murphy now takes on Joe Perry in the quarter-finals after the veteran upset Ding Junhui on the opening day of the tournament.

‘Joe is a former finalist here, so it’s not like he’s going to be a rabbit in the headlights, he played well against Ding, it doesn’t get any easier,’ assessed the Magician.

