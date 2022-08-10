Sharon Tate: Marriage, babies… her appalling murderer has rebuilt her life in prison!

While the horrific murder of Sharon Tate on August 9, 1969 is associated with the name of psychopathic guru Charles Manson, the criminal who died in 2017 did not act alone to perpetrate his terrible deeds. Manipulator, he enrolled in his sect The Family, several individuals. Among these, Charles “Tex” Watson, who is considered the leader of the killers of this summer night in California which saw the death of five people including actress Sharon Tate, at the time married to Roman Polanski and eight months pregnant. The murderer is still alive and continued his existence behind bars…

Charles Denton “Tex” Watson was born on December 2, 1945 in Dallas, Texas. Member of the sect led by Charles Manson, he was sentenced to death for a series of murders including that of Sharon Tate but also of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca. His sentence was commuted to life imprisonment. and the now 76-year-old man is at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Center in San Diego, California.

The one who uttered at the time of the assassinations of Sharon Tate and her relatives “I am the Devil, and I am here to do the Devil’s work” managed to continue his life after the terrible events. This is how the one who became minister of an evangelical religious order that he himself created from the penitentiary, married Kristin Joan Svege. Grace conjugal visits, the couple had four children, three boys and a girl. Visits for life prisoners were then abolished from 1996.

Tex Watson divorced in 2003 after twenty-four years of marriage, the one who was his wife rebuilt her life with another but remained on good terms with the killer. On the website of his religious movement, Abouding Love, he explains that he has deep regrets for his past actions with Manson and affirms to work henceforth for the divine word.

A hypocrite”

Journalist Scott Thomas Anderson had detailed on his site a 2011 hearing of Tex Watson for a request for probation and which Sharon Tate’s sister, Debra, attended. The latter did not believe in the remorse expressed by the prisoner. According to her, his crimes resulted in the death of their mother, including when he wrote to the Tate family that her failure to forgive him killed her. “That, and the fact that he never provided any information to the authorities for the other crimes of which he was aware, makes him a hypocritical prisoner, who is not eligible for parole.“, she said during the hearing.