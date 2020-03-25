sharks-star’s-fear-for-shut-down-nrl-youngsters

Sharks veteran Chad Townsend is worried about the mental health of young players in the game, urging them to seek guidance and reassurance from their senior colleagues as the reality of no football and possible pay cuts sinks in to the NRL.

Like the rest of Australia, rugby league players are scared, hurt and confused by the global pandemic.

The decision to suddenly halt playing on Monday has shocked players, who were told by the NRL days earlier that the games would go on – and many are struggling to cope.

“It’s a tough time for all people and we are no different,” Townsend told Wide World of Sports.

Cronulla Sharks halfback Chad Townsend. (Getty)

“We had a meeting yesterday and the senior playing group, of which I am a member, emphasised that we all need to stick together.

“I am worried about some of our younger guys – talk of no football and pay cuts is worrying to us all.

“The hardest part is the uncertainty – we don’t know what will happen next and when we can start training together and playing again.

“I have been getting a few calls and texts from the young guys and it’s been good that they have reached out.”

Townsend, meanwhile, is taking his time away from the game to concentrate on his passion – making videos and podcasts.

He has his own popular YouTube channel and gets as many as 80,000 hits to some of his shows.

“I grew up watching the Jackass guys in the US and loved them, and me and my mates tried to emulate them … just not doing as crazy stuff as they do (laughs),” he said.

“I try to show people that we are just normal people and football is just one part of my life.

“I am a father with two kids and like to show what I do away from football and also what happens at training behind the scenes.”

