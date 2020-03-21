Shaquille O’Neal Publicly Professes His Love For Ex-Wife Shaunie O’Neal After She Posted This Emotional Picture And Message — Will They Get Back Together?

By the looks of things, Shaquille O’Neal wants to rekindle the flames of love with his ex-wife and the mother of his children, Shaunie O’Neal.

Shaunie and the basketball star wed in 2002, and they stayed married for almost a decade and have four kids together. They would split in 2009 after Shaunie caught Shaq cheating with several women.

However, as of recently, Shaq has been hinting to he would love to be the Basketball Wives star’s husband again.

Earlier this year, Shaunie posted a moving tribute to Kobe Bryant with this caption: “When I put this sweatshirt on, so many emotions and memories ran through my mind. As I reflect on the last few months, I’m reminded to say I love you more, spend more time laughing, and less time trying to control what is out of my control! I pray you all are safe, enjoying your family and helping those who need a little more assistance during these times. ♥️Shaunie♥️.”

Shaq reminded the world that he still loves her and called her Mrs. O’Neal. He wrote: “And I love your more, Mrs. Oneal.”

One fan had this to say: “@shaq Shaq, Shaq, Shaq, Shaq, Shaq!!! @shaunieoneal5 take him back so that the O’Neal Family can get the Big Win!!!”

Another person stated: “But at the moment in time, she chooses him. He fit what she like n wanted regardless of what society thought n felt. Good to see y’all support the family, Hold Vanessa and the girls up. My heart and prayers go out to you all!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 your children are beasts on the court. 💪🏾 🔥”

A third comment shared: “I love it, showing that you can still show love even if y’all aren’t together. I love you and Shaunie as a couple. You canMAKE IT HAPPEN!! ❤️ you’re SUPERMAN.”

This backer revealed: “This just made my heart melt❤️😍 go get your QUEEN 😍❤️. God bless I love ❤️ to see that you and your children did have a chance to be around Kobe. Not all the first wife’s that use to be around him can. And it makes me so dam sick to see how the new wife’s to these basketball players had their wife’s there at his home going. Smh, I send my love to ALL the first wife’s that was around Kobe.”

Time will tell if Shaq’s charm offensive will work.



Post Views:

0





