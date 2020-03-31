Shaquille O’Neal And All His Sons Have Won This Viral TikTok Dance Challenge With This Video — Shaunie O’Neal’s Fans Are Shocked For This Reason

Shaquille O’Neal has teamed up with his sons for some fun doing what many people have been doing lately — jumping on viral TikTok dances.

The NBA legend and ex-husband of Shaunie O’Neal recently decided to team up with his sons, Shareef and Shaquir, and Myles for a memorable father/son moment.

In one adorable video, Shaq, along with Shareef and Shaquir, showed off their dance moves on “Lean wit It, Rock wit It” by Dem Franchize Boyz. The clip has fans wondering how tall the boys are.

In another video, DJ Shaq brings down the house with Shareef, Shaquir, and Myles as they partied like they were in Ibiza.

Shaq tagged LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Stephen Curry, hoping that they will take part in the challenge.

One fan said this: “It’s gotta be so much fun to have him as a dad. Keep creating these great Father-Son moments. It’s shining a lot of light on such a dim world right now 🙌🏾🖤Adopt me. My middle name is Shakil. Close enough, 👀 I need to know what’s the monthly food bill is for the household lol.”

Another commenter wrote: “Shaq is so massive that even his kids will never be as large as him. Shaq on TikTok is what we need during this time. Lord God, you have the power to heal, you have the power to perform miracles, please touch that person who’s in a dark place and feel like giving up, who’s depressed and hopeless. Let them know they may bend but won’t break! Add me for uplifting videos. 💙 💙”

This follower claimed: “He literally said himself that he’s actually 6’11 barefoot. Look at him next to Kareem Abdul Jabbar, and you’ll see a legit 7’1. They make Shaq look normal height. Shaq out here getting in shape, we see you big fella. The quarantine looks fun I wanna go to their house.”

This person revealed: “All I wanted was to be 2 inches taller, and he’s over here breeding a pack of giants 😂 DJ Shaq still going hard in quarantine 😂🔥Rich people having so much fun being quarantined I’m mad. lol.”

Many are wondering will Shaunie take part in a challenge with Shaq and their daughters. It is hard to resist these viral videos



