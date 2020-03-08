shantha-rangaswamy-says-time-for-harmanpreet-kaur-to-examine-captaincy,-diana-edulji-demands-introspection

Former skipper Shantha Rangaswamy feels enough time has come for Harmanpreet Kaur to have a ask her captaincy future as she actually is much more vital that you the Indian women’s team as a batter when compared to a leader. Another women’s cricket veteran Diana Edulji needed “introspection” following a team’s crushing loss in the T20 World Cup final against Australia, while former coach Tushar Arothe slammed your choice to send Tania Bhatia at number 3. The occasion got the higher of the Indian team once more since it lost the ultimate by way of a whopping 85-run margin in Rajkot on Sunday.Both Shantha and Diana took solace in the performance of 16-year-old opener Shafali Verma and the consistent showing from the bowlers as the star batters disappointed.”I’m very disappointed that such high calibre batters like Smriti, Jemimah, Harman didn’t click at all. It had been a frequent failure of Harman, Smriti, Veda and jemimah,” Shantha told PTI after India’s heavy loss within their maiden final.”Shafali was the only person who made significant contributions as the others just chipped where is not sufficient to win a global title.”Questions are increasingly being raised about Harmanpreet the captain and also the batter. Under her leadership, India had lost in the semi-finals in the 2018 edition in the West Indies. Her scores in Australia read 4, 15, 1, 8 and 2.”I am certain she’ll know when to stop captaincy in fact it is time on her behalf review her captaincy. She actually is an adult person because she is needed in the team a lot more as a batter than captain, especially in T20s.”It really is worth pondering over. With new selectors, new think tank to arrive following the World Cup (this could be reviewed),” said the 66-year-old.Diana, who had criticised the team’s fitness in the preceding tri-series, said an effective introspection should follow the defeat in the ultimate.”Why don’t we not be too harsh in it. They had an excellent run. The semifinals were broken by us jinx. Losing shows that T20 isn’t our forte, our forte is ODI cricket.”It really is time once and for all some introspection on the strengths and weaknesses and put it into practice as the 50 over World Cup is merely nearby (next year),” said Diana, who captained India therefore did Shantha also.Aside from the failure of the star batters, running between wickets and down fielding allow team. Shafali, whose only failure came in the ultimate, was instrumental in India’s entry in to the final.”There are various positives regardless of the loss. Shafali was brilliant and spinners and lone pacer Shikha Pandey were brilliant. Alyssa Healy just took the overall game from India in the ultimate with her aggressive approach. “The truth that India had to chase also didn’t work within their favour because they set totals in most the league games,” said Shantha.Shantha had a word of advice for the sensational Shafali.”I hopes she requires a lesson out of Harman so far as her fitness can be involved. She must improve her running between wickets and fielding and that may include better fitness.”She actually is getting away at this time due to her big-hitting prowess. She’ll be considered a much bigger asset with improved fitness.” Diana reiterated the necessity for a mental coach with the team’s performance consistently nosediving in knock-out games of ICC events.”I’d like them to obtain on the loss quickly since they have a large World Cup coming. We definitely require a medium pacer. If Shikha down breaks, then there is absolutely no fielding and something and running between your wicket must improve come what may.”We also require a mental coach with the team (considering loss in knock out games),” added Diana.Meanwhile Arothe, who was simply the team’s coach when it lost to England in the 2017 World Cup final, said, “You cannot send Tania Bhatia at number 3 as she is not a big hitter. In the event that you wanted to make the most of first six overs, send a hitter.””It had been just one single bad day. Every united team had one bad in the league stage except India. Everything went against us. Your body language was down in the initial six-seven overs,” added Arothe.