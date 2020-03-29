Shannon Beador And Kelly Dodd – Inside The Ladies’ New Friendship After Former RHOC Stars Vicki And Tamra Unfollow Shannon

It sounds like even though Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd are ready to move on from the past, former Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge think differently. Fans of the reality TV show were surprised to see Shannon and Kelly making peace as that really seemed unexpected for the longtime enemies.

The two ladies left the past in the past and are now pretty friendly with one another.

On source tells HollywoodLife that ‘The Kelly and Shannon make-up on RHOC had just happened and then everything got shut down and it’s really, really good TV so far.’

It became obvious that they have buried the hatchet when Kelly took to social media to share a pic featuring her, boyfriend Rick Leventhal, as well as Shannon and her own partner, partner John Janssen hanging out at home earlier this month.

In the caption, she wrote that ‘It’s fun being neighbors with these two.. @shannonbeador and John.’

However, more drama started where this previous feud ended!

Soon after that post, former RHOC members of the cast Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge unfollowed Shannon on social media!

The set insider went on to hint that there is a lot of drama coming to the show, adding that ‘Despite Vicki and Tamra being gone, the cast is really bringing their A-game.’

When it comes to the other RHOC stars, they dished that they are ‘really happy Shannon and Kelly put their differences aside. Kelly is really in a different place now that she’s engaged to Rick. She’s a little calmer and more open minded. It’s definitely a different Kelly this season and Shannon has never been happier, either. Both of the ladies realized it was time to just get along, especially with Tamra and Vicki not on the show anymore. It was just time to move on.’



