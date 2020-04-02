shankar-mahadevan-lends-his-voice-to-jai-sriram-song-from-darshan-starrer-roberrt,-watch-now!

|

Published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 22: 05 [IST]

Fans and cine-goers have been eagerly awaiting the release of Challenging star Darshan's upcoming biggie, Roberrt. And now, on the auspicious occasion of Shri Rama Navami, the makers of the mass entertainer have unveiled a new version of their hit song Jai Sriram. The latest rendition has been crooned by renowned singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan. Official notification was first shared by Roberrt director Tharun Kishore Sudhir. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Hi all… the new version of #JaiShriRam song will be out on April 2nd. its the powerful voice of @Shankar_Live sir for the new version of #JaiShriRam. The video also contains new making clips which were not released before.. tomorrow mrng at 10.05 am." (sic) He then went on to add, "We had initially tried to get this track recorded by Shankar Mahadevan, but he was not available. Now that we got to have the song recorded in a powerful voice, we decided to go ahead with his voice." For the unversed, the earlier version of the powerful song was sung by Divya Kumar. The rousing number has been composed by Arjun Janya. Check out the latest version below: Roberrt also stars Asha Bhat as the female lead along with Jagapati Babu, Ravi Kishen, Jason D'Souza, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Shivaraj K R Pete and Chikkanna in pivotal roles. Produced by Umapathy Films, the action flick was all set to release on April 9 (Good Friday weekend). However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown, the film, in all likelihood, will now hit the silver screens in May.