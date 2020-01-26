shanghai-reports-first-death-from-china-coronavirus

40 total cases of infection have been confirmed in Shanghai. (File)

Shanghai:

China’s deadly viral contagion has killed one person in Shanghai, the city’s government said on Sunday, the first reported death in the country’s financial hub.

The victim was an 88-year-old man who was already suffering from pre-existing health problems, a Shanghai government statement said, adding that so far 40 total cases of infection have been confirmed in the city.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)