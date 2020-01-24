shanghai-disneyland-closed-during-lunar-new-year-due-to-coronavirus

January 24, 2020 | 2: 32am

Shanghai Disneyland said Friday that the park would be closed during the busy Lunar New Year holiday due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The park, home to Mickey Mouse, had prepared a special “Year of the Mouse” celebrations for park-goers.

But the park and resort said on its website it would temporarily close starting Saturday “in response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak and in order to ensure the health and safety” of its guests and staff.

“We will continue to carefully monitor the situation and be in close contact with the local government, and we will announce the reopening date upon confirmation,” a statement read.

Guests who purchased tickets or booked a resort hotel would be reimbursed.

Disney opened its $5.5 billion theme park in Shanghai in June 2016, its sixth amusement park and third in Asia.

The deadly virus outbreak infected hundreds of people in China. The flu-like illness has now killed 25 and infected more than 830 worldwide.