shane-warne’s-‘baggy-green’-test-cap-auction-raises-$1-million-for-australian-bushfire-charities

Shane Warne has raised A$1 million for charities helping victims of Australia’s catastrophic bushfires after auctioning off his “baggy green” Test cap.

The former spin bowler, 50, announced on Monday that he would donate his cap to an auction to raise funds for those affected by the fires that have scorched huge areas of Australia, killing 27 people and destroying more than 2,000 homes.

The cap was bought by a bidder in Sydney and was snapped up with only a minute of the auction remaining. The amount – A$1,007,500 (£691,437) – will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

The “baggy green” is an iconic symbol of Australian Test cricket and players often wear the same cap for every Test in which they appear for their country.

Warne, one of the greatest bowlers in the history of the game, wore the cap throughout his 145-Test career, during which he took 708 wickets.