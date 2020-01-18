shane-and-roxy-kiss,-yashvi-stalker,-missing-baby-fears:-6-big-neighbours-spoilers

Several Neighbours have some serious thinking to do this week as some big dilemmas come flying into town.

Pierce (Tim Robards) is the first to be hit when Lisa (Jane Allsop) arrives. When he discovers why she’s really here he’ll be knocked for six – and it has nothing to do with Hendrix (Benny Turland)!

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has some thinking to do when he’s blindsided by a gesture from Rob (Adam Hunter). Could Paul be about to let his guard down with his murderous son?

Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) faces a dilemma when she’s tempted once again by Finn Kelly (Rob Mills), but she won’t have long to dwell when she’s faced with every mother’s worst nightmare.

Shane Rebecchi (Nick Coghlan) has a huge problem on his hands when Roxy (Zima Anderson) impulsively acts on her feelings.

And Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer) has a dilemma she doesn’t even know about yet – how to keep herself safe from the shady looking dude who’s following her around. Who is he and what does he want?

1. Lisa’s devious plan

After Hendrix’s latest act, Chloe puts in a phone call – to is mother Lisa, and it could end up having disastrous and far reaching consequences because she turns up and Pierce is certain she is only there to cause trouble. He’d be right, but she’ll have him believe the opposite first by lulling him into a false sense of security. She has a big proposition for Pierce, one that will threaten his future with Chloe. Could Pierce risk his happiness with what Lisa has to offer?

2. What does Rob have in store for Paul?

Paul is of course right to be suspicious of his son, but he’s slowly being convinced to lower his barriers towards Robert. But letting his guard down could be exactly what Rob is after. It’s Paul’s birthday and he received a mysterious gift – a plant seedling from Rob. Paul is rattled and vows to throw it away, but Harlow manages to convince him it’s a positive gesture and he should keep it. It’s the first step in Paul letting his son back in his life, the first step in Rob worming his way back in…

3. Elly is tempted by Finn

Hendrix is set to move out of the Kennedys, freeing up space for Elly to move back in. Bea excitedly throws the idea at her sister who tries to graciously decline the offer, telling her she and Aster are settled now. But the offer being made to be that much closer to Finn is hard to ignore. Will Elly give in to her desires and move back in?

4. Who’s after Yashvi?

Yashvi is back and focussed on her police entrance exam, so focussed in fact she is sticking rigidly to the superstitions of remaining celibate until she’s taken it. It makes things rocky for her and Ned as he tries it on and she gets frustrated that he’s not listening to her wishes. But all of this is keeping them distracted from something serious – there’s a shady guy watching Yashvi as she studies for her exam. Who is it and what does he want?

5. Elly’s horror as baby goes missing

Elly is loving living with the boys, but she’s starting to feel redundant when they take over again with Aster and send her out for the day. When she’s out, she bumps into Bea and Finn who look blissfully happy, leaving her feeling lonely. She bumps into Terese and the pair end up discussing motherhood, leading Elly to realise what she’s missing is time with her baby. But when she arrives home there’s no sign of Aster or the boys. She flies into a panic when she can’t get hold of them, and she gets a sinking feeling of dread. What has happened to her baby?

6. Shane cheats with Roxy

Roxy is thrilled when she and Shane are thrown back together to work and thinks they can get their friendship back on track. Sheila warns them to be sensible, but Roxy is feeling anything but. As she starts to feel more comfortable around her friend, she lets things get the better of her and she goes in for the kiss. Is this the act that could undo Shane’s marriage?

Scenes air from Monday 20th January at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.