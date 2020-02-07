shamima-begum-loses-first-stage-of-legal-challenge-over-british-citizenship

The latest headlines in your inbox

ISIS bride Shamima Begum has lost the first stage of a legal bid against the decision to revoke her British citizenship.

Ms Begum, 20, travelled to Syria from east London with two other schoolgirls to join so-called Islamic state in 2015.

She was stripped of her citizenship last year by then home secretary Sajid Javid, after being discovered nine months pregnant in a refugee camp and expressing her desire to return.

It has been argued that doing this has rendered her stateless, though at the time the government argued that she is eligible for Bangladeshi citizenship through her parents – though the nation has rejected this notion.

Shamima Begum when she was 15 and ran away from Bethnal Green to join ISIS in Syria (PA)

A tribunal, led by the Special Immigration Appeals Commission president Mrs Justice Elisabeth Laing, gave its decision today.

Ms Begum’s barrister had described the “wretched and squalid” conditions in the camps where she has lived. He said the decision was “designed” to prevent her returning home and left her “abandoned”.

Shamima Begum spoke of her desire to return to Britain (BBC)

Jonathan Glasson QC, for the Home Office, argued Ms Begum “was a Bangladeshi citizen by descent, in accordance with Bangladeshi law, and so was not rendered stateless by the deprivation decision”.

When Ms Begum was 15 she was one of three schoolgirls from Bethnal Green Academy who left their homes and families to join IS.

Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase, then 16 and 15 respectively, and Ms Begum boarded a flight from Gatwick Airport to Istanbul, Turkey, and made their way to Raqqa in Syria.

Ms Begum has claimed she married Dutch convert Yago Riedijk 10 days after arriving in IS territory.

She told The Times last February that she left Raqqa in January 2017 with her husband.

The child she was pregnant with on her discovery died shortly after birth, while she said she had two children previously who also died.

This page is being updated.