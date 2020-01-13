shameless-officially-renewed-for-11th-and-final-season

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 09: (L – R) Steve Howey, Shanola Hampton, Emmy Rossum, Jeremy Allen White, Christian Isaiah, Ethan Cutkowsky, Cameron Monaghan, Emma Kenney and William H. Macy attend the celebration of the 100th episode of Showtime’s “Shameless” at DREAM Hollywood on June 9, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

With two episodes remaining of season 10, Showtime has renewed Shameless for its 11th and final season.

Shameless, which debuted on Showtime back in 2011 and has been making people laugh for years, is coming to an end but after one last run!

The channel has renewed Shameless for its 11th and final season, as reported by Entertainment Weekly, and we’re happy and sad at the same time.

While it has not been officially revealed why the show is coming to an end, we’re guessing it is so to suit the British original series Shameless is adapted from. Or, maybe another of the series main actor wants out? It’s possible the story just ran out.

In an EW interview last year, John Wells, the showrunner of the series, revealed that he plans to keep running the show as long as the Gallaghers have a story to tell, the network keeps the show on and there are enough cast members. What went wrong?

It can’t possibly be the ratings. The show’s current season still has two episodes remaining but has been received very well by viewers so far, especially keeping in mind the hardships this season has faced. The lack of Emmy Rossum was challenging, but the return of Noel Fisher and Cameron Monaghan was equally surprising.

Starring William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney and Christian Isaiah, Shameless season 10 premiered back in November. Without Fiona, the Gallaghers enter a new, difficult stage of their lives with Debbie becoming the head of the house.

High on drama and romance, this season of Shameless didn’t disappoint, which is why we have high hopes for the finale. The finale will also give us a clue about what the upcoming season is going to be about.

Announcing the renewal news on Twitter, Shameless’ Twitter account released a teaser but it doesn’t reveal anything much, just says, “Party with the Gallaghers one last time.”

Thanks for the tears, Showtime.

Let’s hope we see all our favorite characters in the final season! Are you excited for the Shameless season 10 finale? Catch the show on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

You can watch the first nine seasons of the series on Netflix right now. Season 10 is likely coming to Netflix later this year.