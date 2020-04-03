🔥Shamed boxer Jarrell Miller says he's better than Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder🔥

Boxer Jarrell Miller believes he is the best heavyweight on the planet, ahead of Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

The American has an undefeated record of 23 wins and one draw but has not fought since November 2018 when he was banned after failing a doping test in the build-up to his highly anticipated bout with Anthony Joshua.

Miller was replaced by Andy Ruiz Jr subsequently to his failed tests. The rest is history.

Regardless, Miller – who maintains his innocence – now looks forward to a return to boxing once the coronavirus pandemic has calmed, believing he will prevail as the division’s number one.

Speaking to BonusCodeBets.co.uk, Miller said: “I am number two in the world, the only reason I am not number one is because I don’t have no belt.

Miller sent out to antagonise Joshua from the off on Tuesday.

“I know I am a better fighter than all of these guys; I’m better than AJ, I’m better than Tyson, I’m better than Deontay.

“I only call myself number two because I don’t have that belt. I’m going to be world champ.”

Miller failed three separate VADA [Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency] tests, says it was simply a misunderstanding: Not a prohibited substance but a stem cell shot used to treat a long-term injury.

“We were going to train all the way from January to June to get ready for AJ, but I was dealing with a recurring issue with my elbow,” he explained.

“I was dealing with VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency) and going to see their specialists and doctors, I was seeing two different specialists and a psychiatrist that VADA wanted me to go see to make sure whatever I was taking was a part of the protocol.

Miller’s first world title shot on in serious doubt.

“It was an injury I had for a long time. I just wanted to be 100 per cent for the fight, 100 per cent healthy, so we looked at alternatives to get things done and one thing led to another.

“I was seen by the doctors and by the time I got signed off to do certain things towards the injury I took a stem cell shot, which is known to have healing properties that are very strong and that’s when we had the positive tests of those components.

“I begged for a third test after the other drug compounds that came out – a week before, I was a clean guy. That’s when I came out said this is where I got it from. It was a big misunderstanding and people on my team will understand that.

Miller says he was particularly disappointed by Eddie Hearn’s decision to go straight to the media with the news of his failed tests.

The 31-year-old also reveals the situation left him heartbroken and claims both he and the testing agency were surprised.

“When you don’t have a conversation with someone and they go straight to the camera like what Eddie did – it’s bad. It makes the fighter look bad,” Miller explained.

“I was heartbroken when I first got that information. I called VADA, I called the doctors and said: ‘Listen, this is what’s going on’.

“I was open throughout camp, what I was doing, all of my supplements and even they [VADA] were kind of shocked because I was so vocal on doing the right thing.”