Shamea Morton Prepared An Extraordinary Surprise For Porsha Williams’ Daughter, Pilar Jhena’s Birthday – Fans Are Impressed To Tears

Porsha Williams is celebrating her and Dennis McKinley’s daughter, Pilar Jhena’s birthday these days. Her BFF, Shamea Morton, and her family has a party at their own place during social distancing and Porsha shared a post in which she’s showing the amazing surprise that Shamea had in store.

A lot of fans were impressed to tears by this amazing gesture.

‘Omg look what Pj’s bestie and my bestie did for her 1st Birthday 😩😂❤️❤️❤️ so fricken cute ! We love you Mwangi Family!!! #Viraomoment #SocialDistanceLove,’ Porsha captioned her post.

For PJ’s birthday, Porsha posted: ‘It’s after 12 am & it’s Pj’s @pilarjhena Birthdayyyyy!!! Mommy & daddy love you pooh!! *Excuse my voice we were jamming with @dnice 😂’

Shamea wrote: ‘We love y’all & miss y’all. Happy birthday, princess.’

Someone said: ‘Are those VOCALS that I hear shamea!?!! Yaaasss So beautiful!’ and a follower posted this: ‘Now that’s some real bestie love!!!!!! Happy bday to your beautiful angel!!’

One fan wrote: ‘She is the BEST Bestfriend ina World 😍 THIS IS BEAUTIFUL ❤️’ and a commenter said: ‘Yes that was very cute and thoughtful 🙌🏽 happy 1st bday PJ.’

One other follower posted: ‘Y’all are hilarious lol happy 1st bday baby PJ!!’ and a backer wrote: ‘Awww!!! Happy Birthday, PJ…my little one will be quarantined too for her 3rd bday on Thursday.’

Someone else said: ‘@porsha4real that poor baby looking at that picture in that high chair like this is not PJ! It was too cute though 😁 Happy birthday to your sweet baby girl!’

A commenter posted this: ‘Omg this is heartwarming almost brought tears to my eyes you both are blessed with good people like that.’

A lot of fans flooded the comments section with all kinds of birthday wishes for baby girl PJ.

Porsha is at home these days with her family, and she tells her fans to do the same thing.



