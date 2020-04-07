shama-sikander-on-covid-19-outbreak:-i-would’ve-died-if-james-was-away;-can’t-live-away-from-him

|

Updated: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 15: 11 [IST]

Like other actors, Shama Sikander is in self-isolation during the current scenario of the Coronavirus outbreak. The actress is happy that her boyfriend, an American businessman – James Milliron, who otherwise travels all around the world as his work demands, is with her. She also revealed that she cannot live without live. Shama Sikander Says She Would've Died If James Was Away The actress was quoted by HT as saying, "He is right here with me. You can't imagine how that has happened by the sheer stroke of luck because airports are closing down and he travels so much. I would have died if James was away at such a time, and just thinking about such a situation. I cannot live away from him. It is a great support to have him by my side." The Actress In Total Self-Isolation Shama herself travels a lot but at this time of crisis, she feels that it is very important that they realise the gravity of the situation as it is very scary. The actress added that she is in total self-isolation and is quite enjoying it as it has given her time to self-introspect. But she says that it is not an easy situation and added, "Knowing that you can't go out does make you feel restless." Shama's Projects Apart from normal life, even her work is affected as she was to do a few projects and was supposed to shoot for them, but the shooting is now put on hold due to the pandemic. The Maaya Actress Says… "I was to do three projects, one films and two webs series but everything is stuck now. I was supposed to start shooting them this month. All my friends are sitting at home, doing nothing. But we have all made a pact that we will not step out at all. At this time, we all must be extremely responsible, we must neither put our health or other's health in jeopardy." – (sic)