shaktimaan-to-return-to-tv;-fans-super-excited-as-mukesh-khanna-confirms-sequel

Updated: Monday, March 30, 2020, 16: 51 [IST]

Recently, Doordarshan announced the re-run of iconic shows – Mahabharat, Ramayan, Circus and Byomkesh Bakshi. Post this, many fans wanted other popular shows like Flop Show, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktimaan and others. Well, the good news is that, India’s first ever superhero show, Shaktimaan will soon be back on DD! Mukesh Khanna, who played the titular role in Shaktimaan, took to social media to announce the same. The actor shared a video and captioned it as, “130 crore Indians will together get the opportunity to watch Shaktiman on DD once again. Wait for the announcement.” – (sic) Fans are super excited about the same and commented, “Wow sir jus wow. Amazing. Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes,” “Can’t wait for the episode where you are caught & dismembered on a computer screen but rejoined and brought outside through a printout,” “Yayyyyyyyyy.. Can’t wait. Suppaa excited” and “Waaaah can’t wait.” Mukesh also spilled the beans on a possible sequel to his hit show. The actor revealed to BT that since last three years, they are working on a sequel, which is contemporary but rooted in our values. He also revealed the reason why he decided to work on the sequel. The actor added that once the crisis (Coronavirus) subsides, he will be in a better position to bring out the second part as the demand for the show is higher than ever before. The actor was quoted by BT as saying, “For the last three years, we have been working towards bringing out the second edition of Shaktimaan, which is contemporary, but rooted in our values. We were working on the sequel because people wanted to know, aage kya hua. I feel whenever we return to work after this crisis, I will be in a better position to bring out the second part because the demand for it is higher than ever before.” 130 crore Indians will together get the opportunity to watch Shaktiman on DD once again. Wait for the announcement. pic.twitter.com/MfhtvUZf5y

— Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) March 29, 2020