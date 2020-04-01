shakira-talks-about-her-unconventional-relationship-with-beau-gerard-pique:-they-might-not-be-like-other-standard-couples,-but-the-romance-is-definitely-there.

Recently, pop star Shakira explained how she and her beau Gerard Pique are not a pair in the standard sense. In an interview with the argentine magazine Viva, the sensational singer of the Colombian told the story and fans surely don’t want to miss it.

Shakira Talks About Her Relationship With Gerard Pique And Other Things! Have A Look!

Apparently, The Hips Don’t Lie singer explained how she and her spouse have been trying to strike a harmony involving their professions and their young children.

She further revealed that it is not that they have a written arrangement in which the share of the chores, but they just two mothers and fathers to do a large amount of performing. Take a look at this adorable video of the singer showing fans the life of a mother.

AIt Is Indeed Difficult To Juggle Work And Family At Times, Says Shakira!

Moreover, the couple is trying to deal with it as they can, supporting just about every other in their family members. The Sensational singer further added that it is indeed tough to stay away from her kids for work purposes. However, they do a great deal of telephone phone calls in this video clip. That is how she constantly keeps communicating with her kids.

The Colombian celebrity threw enough light on all. kinds of topics including her family and also how difficult were it to become what she is today and it is indeed far more tricky for females. Fans speculated when Gerard could not come over to witness Shakira’s breathtaking performance at this year’s Super Bowl. However it was soon revealed that due to some work commitments Gerard could not join the event.