shakira-releases-first-single-of-the-year-me-gusta,-in-collaboration-with-puerto-rican-rapper-anuel-aa

Multi-platinum, Grammy-winning songstress Shakira released her first single of 2020, a Spanish language track ‘Me Gusta.’ The Colombian artiste swaps verses with Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA here. According to a press release, the single comes ahead of Shakira’s highly-anticipated Super Bowl LIV halftime show performance in the US.
According to Rolling Stone, the hook in ‘Me Gusta’ takes inspiration from Inner Circle’s 1993 reggae pop song ‘Sweat (A La La La La Long).’ Fusing Reggaeton with Latin trap, Shakira’s single is about a couple whose relationship seems to near its end but in the end, they realise they are willing to recovering what is lost between them.
The press release adds ‘Me Gusta’ follows Shakira’s performance at the Davis Cup 2019’s closing ceremony in Miami, featuring a medley of her hits. Billboard reports she began with ‘She Wolf,’ then transitioned to ‘Tutu,’ where she was joined by Colombian singer Camilo and Puerto Rican Latin Grammy winner Pedro Capó to sing their remix rendition. Her set ended with ‘Dare (La La La)’ from her 2014 eponymous album.
Shakira shared the song on social media
YA DISPONIBLE!!! OUT NOW!!!
Me Gusta
El nuevo sencillo / The new single
Shakira & @Anuel_2bleA
ESCUCHAR EN / LISTEN AThttps://t.co/cv9RuUZnDp pic.twitter.com/MfySREWd8u
— Shakira (@shakira) January 13, 2020
November 2019 also saw the release of her concert documentary, Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour. Rolling Stone writes she is reportedly working on a new record, a follow-up to El Dorado in 2017.
Last year, the singer had revealed she had to postpone her tour owing to a vocal chord hemorrage in 2017. Though she was recommended surgery, she chose to let it heal on its own. Shakira said this setback pushed her into depression, and made her a bitter, pessimistic person. She said her long-time partner, Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique, supported her throughout the struggle.
Updated Date: Jan 14, 2020 12: 18: 40 IST
