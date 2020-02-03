Shakira net worth 2020: How did the 'Hips Don't Lie' singer make her millions?

The hottest luxury and A List news

Shakira has made a major name for herself during her last three decades in the music industry with her Latin-pop hits.

The Columbian songstress has been making waves on the Latin music charts since 1996, but didn’t make her way onto the US charts until 2001 with her hit song, ‘Whenever-Wherever.’ She didn’t have her first US number-one single until 2006, with the forever famous ‘Hips Don’t Lie’.

The singer hasn’t released an album since 2017’s El Dorado but she did release the new single ‘Me Gusta’ at the start of 2020, which led her fans to believe that a new album is on the horizon. It’s possible she’ll debut new music during her Super Bowl halftime performance.

Over the years, the popstar has toured all over the world and won three Grammys, 13 Latin Grammy Awards and even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She was also a judge on seasons 4 and 6 of The Voice in 2013 and 2014, where she brought in a rumored $12 million. She was also a voice actor in the Disney animated movie Zootopia and contributed an original song to the film.

So how much is the ‘She Wolf’ singer worth – and more importantly, how does she spend it?

What is Shakira’s net worth?

Shakira is reportedly worth $300 million. She made her fortune mostly through record sales and touring, but she also brought in a good amount of money through working as a judge on The Voice throughout seasons 4 and 6.

The singer has brought in at least $2 million for each of her album releases. The most lucrative of her albums was her 2005 release, Oral Fixations Vol 1 & 2, which earned her a reported $8.7 million.

What is Shakira’s partner Gerard Piqué’s net worth?

Shakira has been with her partner Gerard Piqué for ten years. The couple met on the set of the ‘Waka Waka’ music video and have been inseparable ever since. They started dating mere weeks after meeting and are now parents to two sons. Their son Milan Piqué Mebarak was born in 2013 and Sasha Piqué Mebarak was born in 2015.

Piqué is a professional soccer player for FC Barcelona and reportedly has a net worth of $40 million.

The singer told Elle magazine that meeting Piqué restored her faith in God, after a rocky relationship and break-up with her ex-partner, Argentine lawyer Antonio de la Rúa.

“For a few years, I was not feeling the love like it was supposed to be, I started to think that there was no God. And suddenly I meet Gerard and the sun comes out,” Shakira said.

Where does Shakira own homes?

The Grammy winner currently lives in Barcelona with her family. Their Barcelona home is in the Avenida Pearson neighborhood and was purchased for $5.5 million in 2015.

She bought her Miami home for $3.38 million in 2001 and put it on the market in 2018 for $12 million. The gated home in Miami Beach sits on Biscayne Bay and has six bedrooms, a home gym and even a hookah lounge.

The singer and her husband also teamed up with Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters and Spanish musician Alejandro Sanz to purchase Bonds Cay, a 500-acre island in the Bahamas. The island set the group back by $15 million in 2011 and was purchased with the plan to make it into a boutique luxury getaway for their fellow celebrities. They also planned on making it into an artists’ retreat with artists-in-residence.

How much does Shakira make from her perfume brand?

In 2010 Shakira launched her first fragrance after signing a deal with Puig to create a line of beauty and personal care products. Her fragrances are sold under the name S by Shakira.

The singer was nominated during the FiFi Awards in 2011, an annual event sponsored by The Fragrance Foundation honoring the fragrance industry’s creative achievements.

S by Shakira brought in $35 to $45 million in its first year of sales.

She released a second fragrance in 2011 called S by Shakira Eau Florale and followed that up in 2013 with the limited edition perfume S by Shakira Aquamarine.

Shakira also has released other perfumes with Puig including Elixir in 2013 and Dream and Dance in 2016.

What charities does Shakira support?

At the very beginning of Shakira’s career in 1997, she founded the Colombian charity The Barefoot Foundation.

The Barefoot Foundation works to ensure that every Colombian child can receive a quality education and targets displaced and vulnerable communities by addressing their unique needs.

Through her work with this foundation, Shakira has helped build five schools in Columbia and made sure more than 4,000 children were well fed and properly educated.

