Kolkata Knight Riders is a franchise owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. The superstar of Bollywood cheers for his team in every match. The personal cheerleader of the team, he sticks out for the team. KKR won against CSK in 2012 and holds the record for the longest winning streak. With an excellent lineup, the team has loyal SRK and KKR fans. The team is a tough competition for the rest. They always put up a good show and with SRK in the bleachers; the team garners a lot of spotlight.

Kings XI Punjab has been quite the underdogs throughout the seasons. The team is jointly owned by Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta and Karan Paul. Preity Zinta is always campaigning for the team and present in all the matches. She hypes up the crowd along with her. She is proactive in supporting the team and being there for the players. The team has a lot of fan following because of the eminent players and the celebrity.

Both the teams having celebrity owners have hyped up the fan following. SRK being the charming celebrity always is the spotlight of the match, he has the undivided attention of the audience. Preity Zinta being the flawless actress hypes up the team and audience to campaign for her team. The celebrities become the spotlight of the event and it is difficult to choose who is more dynamic when both are the best of best IPL owners.