Shahid Kapoor Vs Ranveer Singh Vs Ayushmann Khurrana Vs Rajkummar Rao: Who pulled off the leather jacket better?

Shahid is the most handsome guy in Bollywood. He just grabs the attention of millions of people through his killer looks. Shahid was spotted at the airport wearing a black leather jacket and he was looking stunning in that jacket. Most of the time he is seen wearing leather jackets and this he has proved his love for leather jackets.

Ranveer Singh is the King of fashion. He is seen wearing all types of outfits and his outfits are unique in designed and he looks damn awesome. Ranveer has a great collection of leather jackets and he is seen wearing it in on sets of a show or for a movie promotion. He looks damn hot and sexy in his black leather jacket.

Ayushmann Khurrana is the most famous and successful actor in Bollywood. He has an amazing leather jacket varying in different colors and they look superb on him. We have seen him wearing leather jackets in black, red, maroon, brown colors. He looks handsome in it.

Rajkumar Rao is also famous for his amazing acting skills. He has a different unique design of leather jackets and he looks stunning in it.

