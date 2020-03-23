shahid-kapoor-reacts-to-shah-rukh-khan’s-sabbatical:-hope-to-see-him-back-on-screen-soon

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has left every citizen of India in self-quarantine. Bollywood celebs, who generally have a very busy schedule, are seen making the perfect use of being at home and guess what Shahid Kapoor did last night? The actor held ‘Ask me anything’ session on Instagram and gave some honest replies to some of his fans’ questions.

While chatting with his fans, Shahid revealed that he is hoping to see the ‘King of romance’ Shah Rukh Khan back on the silver screen soon. For the unversed, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, which was released in 2018. Ever since its disastrous failure at the box office, Shah Rukh has not signed any new project.

In the same ‘Ask me anything’ session, Shahid also said that he loves Salman Khan and he is a big fan of Hrithik Roshan.

Shahid also gave diet tips to his fans and wrote, “At a time like this, eat healthy food. Train alternate days. Don’t overtrain that also reduce immunity. Stay positive and spread love.”

When Shahid was asked what he thinks about India lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Shahid said that it is the most essential step. The Kabir Singh actor further urged his fans that spend time with their loves ones while staying at home.

When a fan asked Shahid if he gets bored of quarantine, the actor said, “Why should we be bored when are we getting to be with those we love? Chin up. Stay strong. Family time. Every moment is a blessing. Isi bahane pollution bhi kam ho raha hai. I never get a bored of a challenge.”

Shahid also revealed three things that have improved his life. He wrote, “Being a vegetarian. Seeking spirituality, Always listen to my life.”

Shahid will next be seen in a Hindi remake of Jersey.