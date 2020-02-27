shahid-afridi-becomes-father-for-fifth-time,-posts-picture-with-daughters

Shahid Afridi became father of a baby girl for the fifth time. © Twitter

Shahid Afridi became father of a baby girl for the fifth time and the former Pakistan all-rounder shared this news with his fans and well-wishers on micro-blogging site Twitter. Sharing the news with his fans, Afridi tweeted: “The Almighty’s infinite blessings & mercy are upon me…already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th, Alhamdulillah.”

Afridi’s four daughters are named Aqsa, Ansha, Ajwa and Asmara and keeping up with the ongoing tradition in his family, the star all-rounder urged the fans to suggest a name, starting with ‘A’, for the youngest member of his family.”This one’s for my fans: As you can see there’s a trend of my daughter’s names beginning with the letter ‘A’ . Send me your recommendations for our new arrival with ‘A’….the winning name I select gets a prize! Keep the names rolling! #Aqsa#Ansha#Ajwa#Asmara#A….,” Afridi tweeted.

As soon as Afridi shared the news on Twitter, fans and his former teammates flooded the post with congratulatory messages.In December last year, Afridi had faced the wrath of netizens after an old video emerged of him saying that he smashed a TV at his house after he saw his daughter imitating an ‘aarti’ scene while watching an Indian show.In a career spanning over 20 years, Afridi represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 398 One-day Internationals (ODIs) and 99 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).He scored 8,064 runs in ODIs, 1,716 runs in Tests and 1,416 in the shortest format of the game. During the fag end of his career, Afridi impressed more with his bowling skills than his batting skills. He finished with 395 wickets to his name in the 50-over format in addition to taking 48 and 98 wickets in Tests and T20Is respectively. Afridi announced his arrival at the international level by smashing an ODI hundred off just 37 balls — a then world record — in his very first season in 1996. He held this record for more than 17 years before New Zealand all-rounder Cory Anderson reached the three-figure mark in 36 balls in 2014.A year later, former South Africa player AB de Villiers eclipsed this world record by scoring a century against the West Indies in just 31 balls.