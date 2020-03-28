shaheer-sheikh-vs-mohsin-khan-vs-parth-samthaan:-who’s-an-ultimate-style-icon?

In the last one year, television even though it has not made any stealthy progress as far as the content is concerned has managed to leave us all charmed away with talented actors who have made sure to rock through the year with their performances, each different than the others.

Shaheer Sheikh is a popular actor of television who is well known for his amazing looks, decent attitude, and fine-shaped body. He is surely an eye candy to millions of girls around the globe. He has been part of shows like Navya, Kya Mast Hai Life, Jhansi Ki Rani and Teri Meri Love Stories which made him the television star.

Since Shaheer has quite a good taste in fashion, we take a look through his wardrobe collection! Don’t look with full interest as you will get stuck on his photos.

Mohsin has been playing the role of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for almost three and a half years now, but, every time, he brings in a new element in his performance. This year too saw him portray an array of emotions, from a loverboy to a supporting husband transforming to a jealous one, followed by a guilt-ridden husband and a father.

The outfits starting from kurtas to Sandos and suits he wears in the daily soap are goals.

Indian Television actor, Parth Samthaan, rose to fame with his show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan as Manik Malhotra. Parth Samthaan is a popular TV actor who is also known for his style and fashion sense. Here are the best looks of the actor in short pants.

Parth Samthaan stepped into the acting field with several small roles in shows like Gumrah: End of Innocence, Savdhaan India, MTV Webbed, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, etc. The television hottie has a huge female fan following for his chocolate boy looks and attitude.

So who is your ultimate style icon?

