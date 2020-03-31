Shaheer Sheikh Vs Barun Sobti Vs Priyank Sharma: Who gives major styling goals in a leather jacket?

Shaheer’s looks make him look like an Indian Greek-God who is here to flaunt his dashing avatars. He is best known for playing Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and his stylish looks from the show have been much loved and appreciated by the audience as well.

We have to admit that Shaheer looks dashing in the black-colored leather jacket and hair that compliments his entire look.



Barun Sobti is an actor who had worked in various television series and short films, he became a household name with his portrayal of Arnav Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?

Barun Sobti talking about Fashion sense is damn cool and classic. He appears to be the most perfect in all the dressing attire that he wears. Barun Sobti is always seen up to date when it comes to Fashion. He excels in all types of fashion.

Also, some of his best looks are of the pictures where he was seen in a black leather jacket and white shirt within, he carried that look with full boldness that is what grabbed the attention of many.

If you don’t know Priyank Sharma, you’ve been living under a rock. Apart from being a budding actor, dancer and a choreographer, he has won MTV’s famous show Splitsvilla and has been a contestant on India’s biggest reality TV show, Big Boss Season 11.

And lastly, when his jacket for the first episode of Bigg Boss 11 trashed every theory that ever spoke against wearing white for the night!



So, who do you think is the best leather jacket dresser?