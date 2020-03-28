Shaheer Sheikh Real Life Romance Details REVEALED

Shaheer Sheikh, the heartthrob of Indian television has often been in the limelight for his romantic love affairs.

Shaheer’s romantic life is interesting and two of the topmost romantic affairs he was involved in were with Ayu Ting Ting and Erica Fernandes. Although Shaheer and Erica have always denied dating each other but grapevine has it that he dated Erica for quite some time post his break-up with Ayu.

Shaheer had even apologized to Ayu on National TV for ending their relationship abruptly to which Ayu had responded in the kindest way possible by forgiving and hugging him.

The actor, who is currently playing the role of Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, now maintains the fact that he’s single.

