shaheen-bagh-protestors-observe-2-minute-silence-for-kashmiri-pandits

Protests at Shaheen Bagh, Delhi have been going on for more than a month (File Photo)

New Delhi:

To show solidarity with Kashmiri Pandits today to mark their exodus from the Valley, anti-Citizenship Amendment Act activists, on protest for over a month, observed a two-minute silence at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh on Sunday.

Four Kashmiri Pandits also joined the protest and demanded formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to ensure justice to those killed in Kashmir.

“We support the CAA, but the Prime Minister should first think about rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiris and then about others from outside Kashmir. Kashmiris are the most persecuted community,” Satish Mahldhar told IANS.

“Initially we faced resistance from protestors. But later they allowed us to voice our concern about Kashmiri Pandits,” said Satish Malhdhar.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of displaced Pandits, including children, gathered for a silent sit-in at Jantar Mantar, to mark the day when the community was evicted from the Valley 30 years ago.

Led by the Jammu Kashmir Vichar Manch (JKVM), the Kashmir Samiti Delhi, the Roots in Kashmir (RIK) and the Panun Kashmir, the protestors demanded immediate restoration of their human rights as they faced discrimination for years and were given step-motherly treatment.

The community has been organising similar protests for many years now.