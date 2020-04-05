shah-rukh-khan’s-friend-karim-morani’s-daughter-shaza-tests-positive-for-covid-19

|

Updated: Monday, April 6, 2020, 1: 30 [IST]

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster Chennai Express’ producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza has reportedly tested positive for Novel Coronavirus. The SpotboyE report states that may be the first case in Juhu as Moranis live just two blocks from Jamnabai Narsee School. The news headlines scared all of the residents for the reason that area. Confirming the development, the BMC Corporator Renu Hansraj told SpotboyE, “The complete Morani house is under lockdown. You can find 9 people surviving in that building. All will undoubtedly be tested tomorrow. We will take all steps to be extremely co-operative using them.” Shaza is really a younger sister of 33-year-old actress Zoa Morani who made her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan produced film Always Kabhi Kabhi. The Morani family is reported to be in an ongoing state of complete shock. Karim informed an entertainment portal that Shaza have not are exposed to any foreign traveller. He stated, “My daughter Shaza have not mingled with any foreign travellers and had no COVID symptoms at all. It really is my duty to see you once we are law-abiding citizens. We have been admitting her in Nanavati Hospital to be kept under isolation. The municipal authorities will here be, tomorrow, at 10 30 pm.” On Sunday night, folks of India followed PM Narendra Modi’s instructions of lighting diyas at 9 pm for 9 minutes to showcase the unity for the war against deadly COVID-19. But, this news has generated darkness in Morani family indeed.