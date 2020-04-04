shah-rukh-khan-trends:-fans-hail-srk-for-offering-his-office-to-bmc-to-expand-quarantine-capacity

|

Updated: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 17: 43 [IST]

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh Khan announced several initiatives towards Coronavirus relief with his group of companies including, Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX in an effort to support India’s fight against COVID-19. According to a tweet by BMC, the actor has also offered a four-storey personal office to help BMC to expand their quarantine capacity. The place, reportedly has been equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and elder. Expressing their gratitude towards the actor, BMC took to their Twitter handle and shared, “#StrongerTogether We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture! #AnythingForMumbai #NaToCorona”.

— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 4, 2020 According to reports, SRK has been lending support across many segments of the society, from Government funds to 50,000 PPE kits, food requirements of 5500 Mumbai families, 2000 cooked meals to hospitals, 3 lakh meal kits for 10,000 people, grocery for 2500 daily wage workers in Delhi and 100 acid attack survivors. The actor is being lauded for his generosity in helping the society at the time of crisis. Fans have praised the actor's efforts on Twitter and are also trending the hashtag, #SRKOfficeForQuarantine. Many called him an underdog, who is a silent supporter and won't use his generosity for publicity. @Insane_suraj wrote, "He donated MONEY He donated DOCTOR GEAR He donated FOOD & ESSENTIALS He provided QUARANTINE FACILITY FOR 100+ PEOPLE Tell me any other actor who has done this much! Remember the name: @iamsrk ! #SRKOfficeForQuarantine" @iamzeeeeeeeee: Strong Men dont have attitude,They have Standard @iamsrk @gaurikhan @pooja_dadlani: #SRKOfficeForQuarantine If someone is doing good for our country and the people of country then we must praise them and thanks them thank u @iamsrk for ur help #SRKOfficeForQuarantine @Nikitad227: He is a not only king of bollywood he is king of heart. #SRKOfficeForQuarantine @BaadshahMarwari: He literally is the only man in Bollywood who never clarified anything on social media..He stands for what he speaks #SRKOfficeForQuarantine @SRK_AK_: First he given 70 crore donation. Now he has given his office building for quarantine patients. When country needs any help you will find this man at the first place helping. Deshbhakt tho bhaut logg hai par @iamsrk jaisa deshbhakt koi or nhi hai #SRKOfficeForQuarantine