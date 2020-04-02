shah-rukh-khan-lauds-the-government’s-covid-19-efforts-&-announces-key-initiatives!

Shah Rukh Khan’s group companies, Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX announced several initiatives to aid the efforts of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji and the federal government in its COVID-19 fight. Mr. Shah Rukh Khan said “Given the enormity of the duty, my team and I discussed methods to contribute inside our own modest way. We’ve think of a group of initiatives, which hopefully will make a little difference. The efforts of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji in conjunction with the efforts of the principle Ministers, Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji, Smt Mamata Banerjee, Shri Arvind Kejriwal and all the Union and States Territories leaders have already been commendable in fighting this pandemic. We’ve initially focused our efforts on the three cities – Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi with the realization that is really a start and we stand prepared to contribute in whichever way possible in the years ahead” Adding further Mr. Khan states… “At the same time when the people is facing an immense crisis, there can only just be one true response: The expression of Humanity itself. It is a moment for all those ahead together in a collective effort to create one another kinder, stronger and braver to handle the entire days ahead. This crisis won’t pass in a rush, it will require its time and its own toll on most of us. It will show us that there is not a really choice between shopping for ourselves and shopping for one another. There is nothing more obvious in the spread of the pandemic, compared to the fact that every one of us is linked to one another inextricably, without the distinction. So, while we do whatever we are able to to support one another inside our own small ways, the compassion we show to those who find themselves more likely to face probably the most brutal brunt of both, the pandemic and its own economic consequences, will define us as a generation so when a Nation. The scourge we have been up against, is unknown and fearsome to us. Like all uncharted paths, our journey to overcome every new challenge it throws at us will be arduous. You will have times when the very best intentions may yield the incorrect results. There could be occasions when we accidentally come across important solutions also. All we are able to do is try our utmost to adapt and confront each challenge with courage. As a nation, and as a social people, it really is our duty to provide it all we have. I will try my best and i understand each of you shall achieve this too. Only together we will have the ability to fight through these difficult and unimaginable days. Together, we shall overcome. Raat ke baad naye din ki sahar aayegi, Din nahi badlega, tareeq Badal jayegi… I pray for you personally as well as your families, please do exactly the same for me personally. Aur kripya karke…kuch dinon ke liye…ek doosre se sharirik taur se…thoda hinged door…aur door…aur door…aur door” In order to ensure that the essential necessities reach many that are being deprived of it in these trying times, the funds allocated will undoubtedly be distributed between the following partners. The goal is to not merely provide relief through the pandemic but additionally help raise awareness about COVID-19 and encourage more folks ahead forward and help. 1. PM – Cares Fund: Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL franchise co-owned by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla Mehta and Jay Mehta has focused on adding to the PM Cares Fund 2. Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund: Red Chillies Entertainment owned by Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan has focused on adding to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund 3. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Healthcare Providers: Supporting and protecting medical care workers is of paramount importance. They’re the true heroes who put their lives at risk everyday to safeguard us! KKR & Meer Foundation will continue to work with the WB and the Maharashtra governments and contribute 50,000 PPE kits. They’ll also work to improve awareness to encourage other contributions 4. Ek Saath – THE PLANET EARTH foundation: Meer Foundation alongside Ek Saath, provides daily food requirements to over 5500 families for atleast per month in Mumbai. A kitchen may also be set-up to distribute 2000 freshly cooked meals everyday to greatly help households and hospitals whose daily needs aren’t being fulfilled 5. Roti Foundation: founded by Former Director General of Police, Maharashtra, Mr. D. Sivanandhan. During COVID-19, they will have tangled up with Mumbai Police and so are providing meals to underprivileged people and daily wage labourers. Meer Foundation In colaboration with Roti Foundation provides 3 lakh meal kits with 10,000 people each day for atleast per month 6. Working People’s Charter: Meer Foundation in colaboration with them provides basic essentials and grocery items for at the very least per month to over 2500 daily wage workers who’ve been identified across Delhi 7. Support for acid attack survivors: Meer Foundation to supply a monthly stipend to over 100 acid attack survivors that will care for their basic needs. The survivors identified are across UP, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal and Uttarakhand It is a start and all of the members of the firms stand focused on doing further once we see across India what all is necessary and put our best effort going ahead.