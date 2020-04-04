shah-rukh-khan-found-in-karan-johar’s-closet!-yash-&-roohi-trespass-kjo’s-stylish-wardrobe

|

Published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 17: 07 [IST]

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan recently announced that they are offering their 4-storey office to be turned into a quarantine facility in Mumbai. On Saturday morning, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation aka BMC’s Twitter handle thanked SRK and Gauri Khan for their gesture. BMC tweeted, “Stronger together. We thank Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and elderly. Indeed a thoughtful and timely gesture! Anything for Mumbai. Na to corona!”

— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 4, 2020 Amidst all, Shah Rukh Khan has also found his way to his friend and director Karan Johar’s closet. Isn’t it strange? Well, KJo’s children Yash and Roohi got naughty at home and trespassed papa Johar’s stylish wardrobe. After entering the wardrobe, the cute kids thought they spotted King Khan in their dad’s wardrobe. The whole suspense-drama was captured by Karan Johar as he shared it on Instagram. Sharing the funny video of Yash and Roohi on Instagram, Karan Johar wrote, “Apparently we had a superstar spotting in my closet! Do watch! I also got a firing!” In this funny video, Yash and Roohi actually didn’t spot Shah Rukh Khan, but the famous English singer Mick Jagger. Well, as one can see in the video, the toddlers thought Mick Jagger’s portrait beside the wall is SRK’s and their expressions are too cute. On their gesture, Karan says, “Shah Rukh Khan and dadda are one in heart and spirit but this is not Shah Rukh Khan.” Also Read : Shah Rukh Khan Trends: Fans Hail SRK For Offering His Office To BMC To Expand Quarantine Capacity Talking about work, Karan Johar will be donning director’s cap once again for his next, Takht. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. Set in the Mughal era, Takht is said to be one of the most expensive films of Bollywood.