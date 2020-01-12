Shah Rukh Khan – Anushka Sharma walked out of Kapil Sharma Show without shooting (Throwback)

The spat between Kapil Sharma and journalist Vickey Lalwani













It’s always fun to watch the Khans on the small screen’s biggest comedy show. Be it Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan; every time they have come on the show they have made sure to lift the entertainment quotient a notch up. And not just that, the presence of Khans has always ensured that the show climbs up the TRP ladder by few rankings.

While we have seen Shah Rukh grace the show with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Alia Bhatt; there was a time when we could have seen Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan together on the Kapil Sharma Show. The duo was supposed to come for the promotion for their film – Jab Harry Met Sejal. However, owing to Kapil’s ill-health, the shoot had to be cancelled.

“Kapil had to shoot with actor Shah Rukh Khan for Jab Harry Met Sejal on Friday night but he fainted on the sets during the shoot. He is under a lot of stress because of the show and is doing everything possible to keep it on top of the TRP. This stress took a toll on him and the shoot had to get cancelled,” a report in HT said.

There were reports of Shah Rukh Khan being miffed with the comedian. Ajay Devgn too had had to cancel his film’s promotion which had left him upset. Talking about the same to TOI, Kapil had said, “After Shah Rukh Khan left without shooting, he met me in his car for almost an hour the following day and advised me to take care of my health. Ajay (Devgn) sir can’t be upset with me either, we share birthdays. I haven’t been able to speak with him as he is busy travelling, but there is no bad blood. Even Anil Kapoor returned to shoot with us on a later date. When Arjun Rampal came to our set, I chose to stay put despite feeling sick. In fact, he decided to call it a day after seeing my deteriorating condition. These stars make my show. How can I make them wait? I can’t be above them or the show. If I had not taken this break and cancelled one more shoot, people would have believed all kinds of rumours.”