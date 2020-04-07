shah-rukh-khan-and-priyanka-chopra-to-reunite-for-who’s-one-world-event-to-raise-funds-for-covid-19

|

Published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 10: 16 [IST]

Nine years after Don 2, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra are all set to reunite virtually for a good cause! The two stars will be representing Bollywood in World Health Organization's (WHO) live event called 'One World: Together At Home'. WHO in association with Global Citizen will be live-streaming an event of stars across the globe to raise funds to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Other international celebrities like John Legend, Elton John, Lady Gaga David Beckham and Idris Elba will also be a part of this event, which will be broadcast on April 18. The WHO event will be hosted by popular talk show hosts Stephen Colhert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel. Back in homeland, both, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra are doing their bit to raise awareness and lend a helping hand to combat the highly contagious pandemic. Recently, King Khan announced his contribution to PM-CARES Fund through IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and also make a donation to the Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund through his film banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Shah Rukh Khan further said that his NGO, Meer Foundation will be working with the Maharashtra and West Bengal governments for the supply of 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the healthcare professionals. The NGO has also tied up with Ek Saath – The Earth to provide daily food requirements to over 5500 families for at least a month in Mumbai. The NGO, in association with Roti Foundation, would also be providing 3 lakh meal kits to 10,000 to underprivileged people and daily wage labourers for at least a month in Mumbai and will be supporting 100 acid attack victims in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Uttarakhand. Apart from that, the superstar also offered his four-storey personal office for BMC quarantine facility. Talking about Priyanka, the Quantico actress and her hubby, singer-actor Nick Jonas contributed to PM-CARES fund and multiple organizations including UNICEF and Goonj. She wrote in a post, 'These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry, supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. (sic)