shah-rukh-and-aamir-were-right-5-years-back:-anubhav-sinha-recalls-intolerance-controversy

Celebs have voiced their opinion about the ongoing JNU attacks but Director Anubhav Sinha’s recent tweet has forced everyone to give a second thought on his words. The ‘Article 15’ director recollected a 5-year-old controversy where Shahrukh and Aamir were slammed by everyone for their statements on the growing intolerance in the country.

Sinha tweeted, “Do you remember five years back two superstars of India used a word that they were condemned for and NO ONE stood up for them? NO ONE. The stars were Shah Rukh and Aamir. The word was INTOLERANCE and they were so damn right…”

Do you remember five years back two superstars of India used a word that they were condemned for and NO ONE stood up for them? NO ONE. The stars were Shah Rukh and Aamir. The word was INTOLERANCE and they were so damn right…… — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) January 5, 2020

The controversy heads back to 2015 when Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan had put forth their views on intolerance. Aamir Khan in an event had said, “When I chat with Kiran at home, she says ‘should we move out of India?’ That’s a disastrous and big statement for Kiran to make. She fears for her child. She fears about what the atmosphere around us will be. She feels scared to open the newspapers every day.”

Shahrukh Khan on intolerance

While Shahrukh told on National Television, “There is intolerance, there is extreme intolerance… there is, I think… there is growing intolerance. It is stupid to be intolerant and this is our biggest issue, not just an issue… Religious intolerance and not being secular in this country is the worst kind of crime that you can do as a patriot.”

Shahrukh and Aamir’s statements became a rage in the country and the actors were badly criticized by people. And probably this is the reason these stars have maintained silence on the current situation in the country.