Reggae music veteran Shaggy recently revealed that fellow islander Rihanna approached him about appearing on her next studio album, a move that would make sense considering reports of R9 having a decidedly dancehall feel.

Unfortunately, “Mr. Boombastic” and the “bad gal” won’t be working together anytime soon, as the Jamaican artist revealed the Barbadian beauty asked him to audition for a spot on the highly-anticipated album, something he felt was beneath him.

Shaggy’s real name is Orville Richard Burrell CD.
“They approached me for the Rihanna project, yeah,” he told Britain’s Daily Star, MadameNoire reports. “There’s a lot of great people involved, but for me, I didn’t need to audition to be on the record, I’ll leave that to younger guys.”

Proving there are no hard feelings, the 51-year-old star added, “But from what I hear it should be good!”

Fans of RiRi have been anticipating new music since her Grammy-nominated 2016 album, Anti. The singer has since prioritised her business ventures over her music, dropping both Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty lingerie within the last three years.

