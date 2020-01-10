Reggae music veteran Shaggy recently revealed that fellow islander Rihanna approached him about appearing on her next studio album, a move that would make sense considering reports of R9 having a decidedly dancehall feel.

Unfortunately, “Mr. Boombastic” and the “bad gal” won’t be working together anytime soon, as the Jamaican artist revealed the Barbadian beauty asked him to audition for a spot on the highly-anticipated album, something he felt was beneath him.

media_camera Shaggy’s real name is Orville Richard Burrell CD.

“They approached me for the Rihanna project, yeah,” he told Britain’s Daily Star, MadameNoire reports. “There’s a lot of great people involved, but for me, I didn’t need to audition to be on the record, I’ll leave that to younger guys.”

Proving there are no hard feelings, the 51-year-old star added, “But from what I hear it should be good!”

Fans of RiRi have been anticipating new music since her Grammy-nominated 2016 album, Anti. The singer has since prioritised her business ventures over her music, dropping both Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty lingerie within the last three years.

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Shaggy refuses to audition for Rihanna