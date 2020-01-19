shabana-azmi-out-of-danger;-rash-driving-case-to-be-filed-against-driver

Twitter/ANI

A day after veteran actor Shabana Azmi sustained serious injuries on her face and forehead in a car accident, a source close to the actor issued an update saying she is conscious, stable and out of danger.

“Shabanaji is under observation. There are a few tests going on. She is conscious and stable and there isn’t anything to worry about,” said the source. They also assured that an official statement would be out soon detailing her test results.

Shabana is stable and conscious

The mishap happened on Saturday when the actress was commuting to Pune from Mumbai around 3.45 pm. She was travelling in a Tata Safari which was being driven by Amlesh Yogendra Kamat. Detailing the unfortunate incident, the Superintendent of Police Ranjit Patil explained, “Azmi and Kamat suffered injuries and were rescued by the highway police along with Roadway Patrolling and the Delta Force. Javed Akhtar, Azmi’s husband, was travelling on the same route, but in another car. Azmi and Kamat’s condition is stable.”

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi

Rash driving case against driver

He added that as per their preliminary investigation, it is found that her driver was attempting to overtake the truck from the wrong side, which led to the accident.

“As per the preliminary investigation, Amlesh was trying to overtake the truck from the wrong side, and rammed into a truck. We are filing a case of rash driving and negligence against him,” Mid-day quoted him as saying.

Shabana had suffered major injuries on her forehead and was admitted to Panvel’s MGM hospital. She was soon transferred to Kokilaben hospital in Andheri.

The accident took place a day after the actress threw a grand bash for her husband Javed Akhtar. Both husband and wife wore vibrant and hot red colour outfits on the occasion. From Amir Khan and wife Kiran Rao to Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Boney Kapoor, Ali Zafar, Richa Chadda, the who’s who of the film industry were seen at Javed’s birthday party.

The World of Javed Akhtar

An exhibition named The World of Javed Akhtar was also organised to celebrate the life and works of the great lyricist, poet and screenwriter. It was inaugurated by Farhan and Zoya Akhtar.