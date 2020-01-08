shaan,-ranvir-shorey,-tanisha-mukerji,-amar-upadhyay-extend-support-to-caa-in-bjp’s-campaign

Several minor celebrities from the entertainment industry were rounded up by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) for its campaign supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). These include singer Shaan, actress Tanisha Mukerji, actor Ranvir Shorey, director Anil Sharma, actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Amar Upadhyay, director Aruna Raje Patil, and radio jockey Pritam Singh.

In a video, these celebrities can be seen justifying why the CAA should be implemented in the country. “It (CAA) is an inclusive act. It’s been done across the world, and we are not the first to create a law that is basically to give citizenship to persecuted minorities (sic),” says Shaan. Meanwhile, Sharma asserts that the idea of CAA and even the National Register of Citizens (NRC) not being beneficial was a mistaken belief.

Here is the video

The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 does not affect any Indian citizen. Watch what the artists have to say about CAA. #IndiaSupportsCAApic.twitter.com/Bn8exkC1HC — BJP (@BJP4India) January 8, 2020

The video comes after it was reported by several publications that Union Minister of Railway and Commerce Piyush Goyal and BJP Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda invited Bollywood celebrities for a meeting to ‘discuss’ the CAA, which has led to nationwide protests. The meeting took place on 5 January at a five star hotel in Mumbai.

lyricist Javed Akhtar, filmmaker Karan Johar, and actor Farhan Akhtar were also reportedly among the invitees, but they did not confirm their presence. Spotted outside the hotel were veteran vocalist Suresh Wadkar, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, music composer Anu Malik, film producer Ritesh Sidhwani, lyricist-writer and chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification Prasoon Joshi, and filmmaker Kunal Kohli. T-Series Chairperson Bhushan Kumar, television producers Shashi and Anu Ranjan, Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha, filmmaker Rahul Rawail, vocalist Kailash Kher, and filmmaker Vipul Amritlal Shah were also seen arriving at the hotel. The invitees arrived 30 minutes ahead of 8 pm and stayed till midnight, according to Indo-Asian News Service.

However, at the recent trailer launch of Malang, Kumar was asked about the dinner with Goyal. He responded by saying just because he was at the hotel does not mean he was at a meeting, reports India Today.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 08, 2020 14: 44: 05 IST